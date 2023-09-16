Anthrax: Gov Sule launches modern abattoir

Following the recent outbreak of anthrax disease in the country, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has built a modern abattoir at Koya village in…

Following the recent outbreak of anthrax disease in the country, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has built a modern abattoir at Koya village in Karu LGA to promote hygiene in the process of slaughtering animals in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the abattoir, Governor Sule explained that the abattoir was built to ensure global best practices in the processing of safe and hygienic meat to the populace.

“I need to stress here that there is no doubt that this abattoir will make it possible to put in place regulations aimed at improving the quality of meat in order to guarantee the health of consumers to increase the professionalism of personnel in the meat sector,” he said.

He also warned the beneficiaries to take good care of the facilities in the abattoir.

