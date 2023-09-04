Anambra police arrest 2 armed robbery suspects

The Anambra State Police Command attached to the Harbour Division has arrested two robbers dispossessing citizens of their valuables on the Second Niger Bridge. The…

The Anambra State Police Command attached to the Harbour Division has arrested two robbers dispossessing citizens of their valuables on the Second Niger Bridge.

The Police team on a surveillance patrol on the Bridge to prevent vandals from stealing expansion joints were alerted to activities of the gang near the Obosi end of the bridge.

The Police Public Relations Officer Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga on Tuesday said the Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped on them thereby arresting two of the suspects while others fled.

According to him, when they were searched, two daggers and five sim cards removed from stolen phones were recovered from the suspects aged 20 and 22 years.

JUST IN: Tribunal fixes Wednesday for Judgement on Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu

PHOTOS: Again, Bauchi-Gombe road cuts off days after repair

He said one of the suspects hailed from Enugu State while the other was from Ebonyi State. The PPRO further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye has commended the Police team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang.

According to him, Adeoye has directed the owners of the recovered SIM cards to come forward with a view to assemble evidence for the successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...