JUST IN: Tribunal fixes Wednesday for Judgement on Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu

The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal has fixed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, for judgment in the petitions challenging the February 25 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared President Bola Tinubu winner of the election but former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party were among those who challenged the victory of their All Progressives Congress (APC) rival.

Atiku had asked the court to nullify Tinubu’s victory on grounds of non-compliance with the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act.

On his part, Obi asked the court to declare him winner of the election.

On August 1, the tribunal had reserved its judgement, saying the date for the verdict would be communicated later.

Haruna Tsammani, chairman of the five-member panel of the court, had announced this at the Appeal Court.

But on Monday, Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, Esq, confirmed that the five-member panel agreed for Wednesday.

He directed that media access to the proceeding will strictly be on accreditation.

