✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
    Photo news

    PHOTOS: Again, Bauchi-Gombe road cuts off days after repair

    Bauchi-Gombe Road has once again cut off, leaving motorists, commuters, and traders stranded.  This comes just weeks after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on Kalajanga village,…

    Bauchi-Gombe Road has once again cut off, leaving motorists, commuters, and traders stranded. 

    This comes just weeks after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on Kalajanga village, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on August 19, resulting in the initial road closure.

    Parents of toddler killed in Bauchi recount ordeal

    Police kill 5 kidnapers, rescue victim in Bauchi

    It was reported that palliatives were undertaken to reopen the road, providing temporary relief for travellers. However, the repaired section collapsed again on Monday.

    The road links Bauchi with four Northeast states of Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and extends to the North Central states of Plateau and Nasarawa.

    See the pictures below:

    More Stories
    %d bloggers like this: