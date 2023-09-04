PHOTOS: Again, Bauchi-Gombe road cuts off days after repair

Bauchi-Gombe Road has once again cut off, leaving motorists, commuters, and traders stranded.
This comes just weeks after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc on Kalajanga village, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State on August 19, resulting in the initial road closure.
It was reported that palliatives were undertaken to reopen the road, providing temporary relief for travellers. However, the repaired section collapsed again on Monday.
The road links Bauchi with four Northeast states of Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Borno and extends to the North Central states of Plateau and Nasarawa.
See the pictures below: