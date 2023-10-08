Anambra has recruited, retrained over 300 touts For Revenue Collection

Anambra state government has recruited and trained over 300 youths for revenue collection and compliance enforcement. This was made known on by the Project Manager…

Anambra state government has recruited and trained over 300 youths for revenue collection and compliance enforcement.

This was made known on by the Project Manager of the state Revenue Cooperate Agents, Bigly Oil and Gas ltd, Chukwuma Nwabuikwu Michael.

According to him, against the reports in some quarters that the Anambra government has been using touts as Revenue Agents to intimidate and molest motorists, over 300 youths have been trained and engaged to collect revenue from motorists in the area.

He said Bigly Oil and Gas Ltd is charged with the responsibility of collecting revenue for the government, noting that the use of touts and miscreants to enforce revenue collection in the state has become a thing of the past.

Nwabui said the essence of the government engaging his services was to collect revenue technologically.

He said that it has transformed and engaged over 300 touts into gainful employment in Anambra.

“We he over 300 Anambra youths trained and engaged for the purposes of collecting revenue, we have collected their details such as passport, and NIN numbers even to their towns and Community levels and passed it to the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters ”

“Before then when we commenced operations in the state on September 26th this year we organized a three week training for them to function ,” he said.

Nwabuikwu however dismissed an allegation that his officers and staff have been molesting and intimidating motorists.

“We have banned them from the use of drugs of any kind as well as drinks while working for us and not even cigarettes and any of them found wanting would face the full wrath of the law”

“So anyone accusing us of using touts that are on hard drugs is making a mistake and misleading the public and thus should be dismissed as we are corporate body that discharges our functions with civility”

“We are working in partnership with the Anambra Internal Revenue Services AIRS and the state government to close all revenue leakages and increase the revenue profile of the state government ” he said.

According to him, the company went into partnership with Anambra State internal Revenue Services (AiRS) to collect statewide haulage tax on behalf of the State government in September 2023 and in less than one month has transformed touts and touting activities as regards revenue collection in the state.

