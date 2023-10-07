Confusion over INEC’s withdrawal from Kano governorship appeal

There is confusion in Kano over a letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signifying its stand not to participate in the appeal against…

There is confusion in Kano over a letter by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) signifying its stand not to participate in the appeal against the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgement sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The letter sighted by Daily Trust dated October 6, and signed by the Head of Legal Department, INEC Kano, Suleiman Alkali, said the commission withdrew its appeal as it had no reason to appeal any judgment.

The letter, addressed to the secretary of the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal read: “I have been instructed by the Commission headquarters that INEC as an umpire have no reason to appeal any judgment.

“Consequently, the National Commission In charge of Legal Services and National Commissioner in charge of Kano zone directed that the appeal be withdrawn and all processes for all Appeals should be forwarded to the Kano Office.”

But shortly after the letter went viral, there were reports that it had been withdrawn by the electoral umpire.

An online newspaper, Solacebace, reported that Alkali said the letter written to the Kano Governorship tribunal had been withdrawn.

Alkali was quoted to have said the withdrawal of the letter became pertinent as there was no reason for it in the first instance.

However, when Daily Trust tried to reach him (Alkali), his phone did not connect and a text message sent to him go no response as of the time of filing this report.

Our reporter visited INEC head office in Kano on Saturday afternoon to get more updates on the development butthere was nobody to attend to him as workers were observing the weekend.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the State, Amb Zango Abdu, could not be reached as his phone was switched off.

But when contacted, the Public Relations Officer, INEC Kano, Nahila Bello said she was not aware of the development, adding that it was an issue of the legal department.

“I am not aware of the issue and it’s a case of the legal department. They are the ones to deal with cases like this.

“You can contact them but there is nobody in the office today (Saturday) as it is not a working day,” she said.

This development is coming barely 24 hours after the Kano State governor filed a 42-ground notice of appeal to regain his mandate at the Court of Appeal.

Daily Trust reports that the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal last month sacked Yusuf and declared his opponent, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election.

