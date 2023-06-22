American rapper, Travis Scott, spotted in Kano

American rapper, Travis Scott, was recently spotted at a village in Kano state. A three-second video and picture, shared by the rapper’s verified fan page…

American rapper, Travis Scott, was recently spotted at a village in Kano state.

A three-second video and picture, shared by the rapper’s verified fan page on Twitter showed him shooting what seemed to be a music video.

According to the tweet, Travis is recording a music video for a song with Nigerian music act, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema.

“Travis Scott spotted filming a music video in Kano, Nigeria. The music video is rumoured to be for Travis Scott and Rema’s unreleased song,” the tweet read.

Reactions have been pouring on Twitter since then. Below are some of such comments:

@saldadalhatu said: “The most random thing I’ve seen in a long time🤣🤣”

@Leonard4L: “why do these stars always go to the dead parts of 🇳🇬”

@taiwo_nic: “People on the CS are just complaining that he went to Kano. Now I get why people say Yorubas don’t leave the west. You haven’t been there but your complaining. Kano is peaceful and the people there are friendly.”

@GD_243: “this guy is so random 😂”

@Deeeeee4L: “Stay safe my idolo😭😭”

Daily Trust reports that Rema recently met with Scott at an event in the US.

In a video that captured the incredible moment, the American artiste’s song played in the background as the pair shook hands and expressed “brotherly love.”

Rema and Travis both danced to the song playing.

