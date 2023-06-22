PHOTOS: Jubilation at NAF HQ as New Air Chief takes over

There was wild jubilation on Thursday morning on the premises of the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, following the official takeover of the newly appointed…

There was wild jubilation on Thursday morning on the premises of the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, following the official takeover of the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal, Hassan Abubakar.

Daily Trust had reported that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, announced the retirement and replacement of the service chiefs including the Inspector-General of Police.

Our correspondent, who was at the air force headquarters on Thursday, observed as both junior and senior officers exchanged pleasantries, immediately Abubakar, who is the 22nd Chief of Air Staff formally took over.

Speaking at the handing and taking over ceremony, the former CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said despite the challenges, his tenure recorded many successes, urging his successor to ensure the service attain a greater height under his watch.

He specifically said he would miss the force, noting that there is nothing that has the beginning that doesn’t have an end.

See photos below

