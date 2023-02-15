Amaechi Absent As Tinubu Campaigns in Rivers

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, was absent at campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Port Harcourt,…

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, was absent at campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The former minister, who came second in the APC Presidential Primaries, was conspicuously absent at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, venue of the rally.

The absence of the former minister fueled speculations that all is not well between him and the APC presidential candidate.

2023: Tinubu, Atiku are aging, says Northern Elders’ spokesman

PDP snubs Makinde, constitutes Presidential campaign Council in Oyo

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Darlington Nwauju, said that the former Minister could not attend the rally because he was busy academic programmes.

“If you are not aware, the former Transportation Minister is a Law school student and is attending to his academics. But you must also know that Amaechi is firmly in charge of the APC structure in Rivers State,” he stated.

Some allies of Anaechi had frowned at Tinubu’s romance with Governor Nyesom Wike, estranged ally of the former minister.

Tinubu has held different meetings with Wike in the buildup to the 2023 elections while key APC chieftains have inaugurated projects executed by Wike’s administration.