Always put me in prayers, FCT lawmaker asks chiefs

The House of Representatives Member for Abuja South, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has called on village chiefs across the FCT to always put him in prayers in order to enable him to overcome the challenges ahead.

City & Crime reports that Ajiya was elected on the platform of the APC in the February 25, 2023, general elections for Abuja South comprising Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils.

Speaking when he received village chiefs of Abaji Area Council who paid him Sallah homage in his residence in Abaji on Friday, the lawmaker noted that the task ahead of him was enormous, hence that there was the need for them to put him in their prayers to enable him tackle it headlong.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, the Etsu Rimba, Alhaji Mohammed Jiya, told the lawmaker that they paid him the Sallah homage to appreciate him for the good things he had been doing for the people of Abaji.

