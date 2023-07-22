Provide good governance to stop military coups, NILDS tells African leaders

The director-general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, has urged African leaders to provide good governance to stop…

The director-general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, has urged African leaders to provide good governance to stop the military from dabbling into African politics.

Some African countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea (Conakry) and Sudan had, in the last decade, experienced military coups, which toppled the democratic government.

Prof Sulaiman said civilian leaders could stop the military incursions in African politics by respecting the rule of law and providing good governance.

He spoke yesterday during the visit of the delegation from the East Africa Legislative Assembly to NILDS in Abuja.

Tinubu seeks change in military practice, doctrine

FG hikes fees in Unity Schools by over 100%

He said, “Apart from telling the military of their roles of securing the country by not dabbling into politics, it is also our duty as civilians to ensure good governance in our countries.

“If we don’t mess up as a people and allow democracy to thrive as a system of the people, the military would not have the audacity, regardless of the power they have, to dabble into politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has said it will partner with the NILDS to build the capacity of parliamentarians in West African countries.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Sidie Mohammed Tunis, said a memorandum of understanding would be drafted and signed by both the parliament and the NILDS to give legal backing to their partnership.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...