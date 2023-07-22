Terrorism: Lawyers, journalists barred from Mamu’s trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja barred lawyers, journalists and litigants from the trial of an alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu before the court. Justice…

A Federal High Court in Abuja barred lawyers, journalists and litigants from the trial of an alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu before the court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order to have all non interested parties leave the courtroom after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), E.A. Kaswe reminded the court of an existing order for trial behind closed doors.

He noted that his witnesses were already in the court.

The order, however, may have been an oversight as the court had earlier accredited journalists to observe the proceedings.

Mamu was charged on 10 counts bordering on terrorism-related offences, including receiving ransoms from families of victims of the Kaduna train attack, dealing with terrorists’ funds, obstructing the activities of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) committee to negotiate those who kept hostage victims of the train attack, exchanging voice notes with Boko Haram spokesperson, among others.

Mamu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.

The Interpol had on September 6, 2022 intercepted Mamu in Cairo, Egypt while on his way to Saudi Arabia allegedly for a clandestine meeting with terrorist commanders.

The case has been adjourned to October 17 for hearing.

