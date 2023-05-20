Alleged homicide: Kano police have submitted Doguwa’s case diary – Commissioner

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, has confirmed that the police have submitted the alleged culpable homicide and other…

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, has confirmed that the police have submitted the alleged culpable homicide and other criminal offences case diary of Alhassan Doguwa to the ministry for action.

Addressing journalists in his office yesterday after he received the diary, the attorney-general, said the commissioner of police in Kano State, transmitted the diary to the ministry around 12:45pm on Friday.

“I will like to assure the general public that within a very short possible time, we are going to study the case diary with a view to giving our legal advice on it,” he said.

Daily Trust Saturday reported that the Kano Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice had informed the public that the ministry resent the case diary back to the police for further investigation, asking it to provide more details on the allegations against the defendant to warrant prosecution.

Among the exhibits the ministry was demanding include the picture of the corpses, the witness statements, the gun recovered, among many other exhibits to enable prosecution to prove the alleged offences as charged.

The Kano police command had arrested and charged Doguwa, alongside others, over criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire and inciting disturbance, which are contrary to sections 97, 114, 221,247 and 336 of the penal code.

The police prosecutor told the court that Doguwa allegedly committed the offence on February 26 at the Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State.