Download Here Phisical Abuse on children is on the rise, as reported cases of these abuses keep making the rounds. NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Men…

Download Here

Phisical Abuse on children is on the rise, as reported cases of these abuses keep making the rounds.

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Men Get Beaten Up In Marriages

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria Needs To Address Impunity

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we take a look at how people, including close relatives abuse children phisically.