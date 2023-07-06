Court jails man 21 years for murder

Adamawa State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 21 years in prison for murder....

Adamawa State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 21 years in prison for murder.

Delivering judgement at a sitting in Ganye, the headquarters of Ganye Local Government Area, the presiding judge, Justice Maxwell T. Pukuma said the court found Nuhu Pius guilty on one count charge and sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment.

Justice Pukuma ruled that the sentence ran from the day of the convict’s remand and without an option of fine.

The convict was arraigned before the court on 14th April, 2022 for culpable homicide where he pleaded not guilty. The prosecution then called four witnesses who testified in court and tendered a confessional statement which was rejected after a trial within trial.

According to the prosecution, Nuhu had caused the death of a man, Gabriel Solomon at a tea joint in Trigali village in Ganye area around 7th December, 2019.

The convict had had a fight with another man. But when the deceased who tried to separate them hit him with a stick on the head, the convict in an attempt to retaliate used a knife to stab him, causing his (Gabriel) death.

Counsel to the convict, Obidah N. Oliver appreciated the judgement, saying he would meet with his client to decide on whether he would challenge the sentence at the appeal court.

