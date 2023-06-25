Alcaraz sets up Queen’s final against De Minaur

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on London grasscourts in the build-up to Wimbledon as he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda yesterday to reach the…

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on London grasscourts in the build-up to Wimbledon as he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda yesterday to reach the Queen’s Club final.

The 20-year-old lost his opening set at Queen’s earlier in the week but has since looked ominously good and proved too powerful for Korda, winning 6-3 6-4.

In his first ATP Tour final on grass, Alcaraz will face Australian Alex de Minaur who earlier beat Danish second seed Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(2).

Should Alcaraz win today’s final he would reclaim the world No 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic and would be seeded one at Wimbledon which begins on July 3.

Fellow 20-year-old Rune had not dropped a set on the way to the semifinals but found the livewire De Minaur a step too far as he fell short of also reaching his first final on grass.

World number 18 De Minaur, who put out home favourite Andy Murray earlier in the week, is aiming for his second career title on grass having won at Eastbourne in 2021.

He is the first Australian to reach the final at the Queen’s pre-Wimbledon event since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

