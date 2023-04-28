Akwa Utd send miserable Tourists packing from Fed Cup

Akwa United inflicted more misery on Wikki Tourists yesterday as they defeated the ‘Bauchi elephants’ 1-0 at the UNEC Stadium, Enugu in what was the…

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, Liman Ahmadu of Akwa United scored the only goal of the match after Abbey Benson’s initial attempt had been cleared off the line.

In other matches played yesterday, Kwara United put behind their woes in the ongoing NPFL season to send Gateway United packing from the competition after they defeated the Ogun State team 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Kogi United also crashed out of the competition after they lost on penalties to fellow Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Mailantarki Care FC in Jos.

After a goalless result in normal time, the two NNL clubs stretched each other to the fullest from the spot but Mailantarki triumphed 8-7 to progress to the Round of 32.

In Lokoja, Cynosure FC of Ebonyi defeated Kano Pillars Jnr (Kano) by a lone goal while FR Eburuaja of Imo defeated Kaduna’s Green Beret also in Lokoja.

At the FIFA Goal Project Abuja, former champions put their experience to good use as they trounced Adamawa United 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars Coach, Edith Agoye has commended his players for their display against their federation Cup tie opponents, Basira FC of Nasarawa State.

Agoye stated this after Sunshine Basira FC out of the 2023 Federation Cup at the Confluence stadium, Lokoja.

He said “Basira FC are not pushovers. They played very well and gave a good fight no doubt, but the better side won.”

It will be recalled that other NPFL sides, Lobi Stars, Bendel Insurance, Doma United, Gombe United and Nasarawa United also won their Round of 64 matches on Wednesday but Jama United of Zamfara walked over Plateau United.