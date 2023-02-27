Akwa Ibom: Akpabio returns to Senate as PDP wins 2 seats 

Former presidential asprirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is returning to the Senate after…

Former presidential asprirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, is returning to the Senate after winning the election for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Akpabio won the elections with 115,401 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, who had 69,838 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer, Professor Anthony Udoh, who announced the results on Monday morning said Akpabio satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner of the elections.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan re-elected

JUST IN: Tinubu leading Atiku in Tambuwal’s Sokoto

Reacting to his victory, Akpabio who promised to represent his people well at the senate said, “I stand before you all this morning to personally and publicly register my appreciation for the show of love and support which led to my victory today.

“I am very grateful because you did not allow your conscience to be bought over even when they brought money from Uyo. You rejected their money and voted for me.”

Though the APC won the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the PDP won the remaining two senatorial seats of Akwa Ibom South and Akwa Ibom North East.