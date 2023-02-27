Senate President Ahmed Lawan re-elected   

From Habibu Idris Gimba The President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has been declared winner of the Yobe North Senatorial District by the Independent…

From Habibu Idris Gimba

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has been declared winner of the Yobe North Senatorial District by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The result was announced by the returning officer Yobe North Professor Omolola Aduloje from the Federal University Gashua, Bade Local Government.

She said Lawan, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 91,318 votes to defeat Ilu Alhaji-Bello, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 22,849 votes.

She therefore declared Lawan as winner of Yobe North Senatorial Election.

Lawan, who did not participate in the Yobe North senatorial primary, was nominated for the seat by the APC after he lost the presidential ticket.

He eventually emerged as the party’s senatorial candidate through a Supreme Court ruling, after a running battle with Bashir Machina, who won the primary election.