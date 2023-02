JUST IN: Tinubu leading Atiku in Tambuwal’s Sokoto

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party rival in Sokoto State. Although there…

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is leading Atiku Abubakar, his Peoples Democratic Party rival in Sokoto State.

Although there are 23 Local Government Areas in the state, Tinubu has gathered most of the votes in 10 LGAs.

While he polled 101,608, Atiku garnered 98,080 while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) y came third with 314 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party secured 171 votes.

Tureta

Registered voters 40, 746

Accredited voters 16, 516

APC 7, 684

LP. 1

NNPP. 9

PDP. 8, 144

Kware

Registered voters 74,056

Accredited voters 24,776

APC 10,485

LP. 63

NNPP. 11

PDP. 12,242

Bodinga Local Government Area

Registered voters 86,139

Accredited voters 28,054

Results

A 1

AA 0

AAC. 9

ADC. 21

ADB. 93

APC 13,384

APGA 26

APM. 7

APP 5

BP. 1

LP. 10

NNPP. 39

NRM. 33

PDP. 13,559

PRP. 11

SDP. 1

YPP. 7

ZLP. 2

Total valid votes 27,209

Rejected votes. 642

Total votes cast. 27,851

Shagari Local Government Area

Registered voters 68,033

Accredited voters 25,857

Results

A 3

AA 2

AAC. 5

ADC. 16

ADB. 26

APC 11,355

APGA 28

APM. 7

APP 9

BP. 3

LP. 3

NNPP. 47

NRM. 22

PDP. 13,009

PRP. 14

SDP. 7

YPP. 3

ZLP. 4

Total valid votes 24,563

Rejected votes. 924

Total votes cast. 25,487

Sokoto Presidential

Gudu Local Government Area

Registered voters. 47,199

Accredited voters. 22,081

Results

A 4

AA 8

AAC. 2

ADC. 6

ADB. 49

APC 11,194

APGA 58

APM. 21

APP 16

BP. 4

LP. 23

NNPP. 70

NRM. 39

PDP. 9,295

PRP. 40

SDP. 10

YPP. 11

ZLP. 6

Total valid votes 20,856

Rejected votes. 1095

Total votes cast. 21,951

Yabo Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,837

Accredited voters. 23,336

Results

A 3

AA 8

AAC. 14

ADC. 17

ADP. 50

APC 10,650

APGA 40

APM. 17

APP 14

BP. 2

LP. 9

NNPP. 32

NRM. 26

PDP. 11,269

PRP. 7

SDP. 6

YPP. 10

ZLP. 0

Total valid votes 22,178

Rejected votes. 1037

Total votes cast. 23,215

Raba Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,339

Accredited voters. 11,800

Results

A 2

AA 2

AAC. 2

ADC. 5

ADP. 32

APC 5,584

APGA 16

APM. 2

APP 4

BP. 2

LP. 3

NNPP. 48

NRM. 10

PDP. 5,490

PRP. 3

SDP. 2

YPP. 1

ZLP. 0

Total valid votes. 11,208

Rejected votes. 335

Total votes cast. 11,543

Tangaza Local Government Area

Registered voters 64,272

Accredited voters 18,448

Results

A 11

AA 3

AAC. 5

ADC. 22

ADP. 166

APC 10,331

APGA 50

APM. 17

APP 13

BP. 5

LP. 25

NNPP. 28

NRM. 28

PDP. 6,594

PRP. 13

SDP. 10

YPP. 14

ZLP. 10

Total valid votes 17,345

Rejected votes. 1,203

Total votes cast. 18,548

Binji Local Government Area

Registered voters. 49,893

Accredited voters. 20,004

Results

A 3

AA 3

AAC. 4

ADC. 8

ADP. 29

APC 9,953

APGA 29

APM. 11

APP 7

BP. 5

LP. 15

NNPP. 23

NRM. 18

PDP. 8,646

PRP. 14

Wurno Local Government Area

Registered voters. 63,721

Accredited voters. 21,550

Results

A 2

AA 0

AAC. 0

ADC. 9

ADP. 20

APC 10,988

APGA 21

APM. 4

APP 4

BP. 0

LP. 19

NNPP. 7

NRM. 18

PDP. 9,832

PRP. 9

SDP. 5

YPP. 9

ZLP. 2

Total valid votes 20,949

Rejected votes. 395

Total votes cast. 21,344