Akpabio names Adeola, Ndume appropriations committee chair, deputy

The Senate on Tuesday constituted selection committee for the composition of its Standing Committees, numbering about 70. Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the selection committee…

The Senate on Tuesday constituted selection committee for the composition of its Standing Committees, numbering about 70.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the selection committee during Tuesday’s plenary.

The paniel is comprised of the two presiding officers and all the eight principal officers.

It will be chaired by Akpabio while Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau will serve as deputy.

You’re pained Buhari didn’t patronise you, Femi Adesina blasts Bishop Kukah

How vessel stealing Nigerian crude for 10 years was nabbed

Other members are Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti), Majority Leader; David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi), Deputy Majority Leader; Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), Senate Majority Whip; and Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara), Deputy Majority Whip.

Others are Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North), Minority Leader; Olalere Oyewumi (PDP, Osun), Deputy Minority Leader; Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central), Minority Whip and Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central), Deputy Minority Whip.

Meanwhile, the Senate President also named the chairmen and deputy chairmen of some standing committees.

Below is the list:

Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy)

Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy)

Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy)

Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy)

National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman), Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy)

Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy)

Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy)

Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy)

Akpabio said the Appropriations committee was quickly set up in anticipation of any supplementary budget.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...