How vessel stealing Nigerian crude for 10 years was nabbed

Operatives of TANTITA Security Services Limited, the surveillance company of a former Militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, have arrested another major vessel used for stealing Nigerian asset by suspected criminals.

The arrested vessel with the name “MT Tura ll” laden with 150 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil on Escravos sea was intercepted at Ondo state by Tantita security services in the early hours of Saturday and brought down to Oporosa in Gbaramatu, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Addressing newsmen at Oporosa, Commander, JTF Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), South – South Rear Admiral Olusegun Feirrira, said, “We were able to arrest the vessel with the credible information from our Partners in progress, which is our private surveillance company that has worked closely in synergy with forces which comprise the operation Delta Safe, which also comprises the Nigerian Armed Forces, Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs, Immigration,The Nigeria Navy, the Army, EFCC, NSCDC and a host of other agencies.

“The security agencies all work towards the aim of the mandate, which is the protection of oil and grass infrastructure within the Niger Delta for economic activities to thrive.

“There has been a synergy with the host of stakeholders in the area and most importantly we have at the front end our partners who provide the intelligence for us to carry out our functions as armed forces.

“On Friday loudly based on credible intelligence, the vessel MT Tura ll was involved in theft of crude oil from abandoned oil well head, off the coast of Escravos and the vessel was promptly arrested and brought to Oporosa location for all to see.

“Having seen this we have the harmonised terms, conditions and standard operating procedures. When a vessel is involved in this kind of operations and arrested, the suspects are taken into custody, investigations are ongoing, the products on board are taken in for test by NNPC or DPR and thereafter once the investigation is concluded the next appropriate actions are taken.”

On his part, Executive Director, Technical and Operations Tantita security services Nig Lit. Captain Warredi Enisuoh said, “A criminal ship that has terrorized Nigerian Economy and sovereignty in terms of maritime for over 10 years and we have been able to bring out that particular vessel called Ali Riza Bay who later turned its name into MT Tura ll to book.

“Ten years ago the vessel was arrested but some how it escaped, since then the security agencies has been looking for it, it was really difficult to get the vessel because when it escaped 10 years ago, he changed its name from Ali Riza Bay which he registered in Togo and since then has been operating criminally stealing crude from Nigeria to other countries like Cameroon and others.

“The ship was arrested with 13 crew members during a sting operation. The pipeline surveillance firm has deployed both human and technical intelligence in monitoring the movements of the vessel until it was finally caught on Friday night making Saturday morning.

“Unknown to the perpetrators, we were monitoring the movements of the vessel until we finally apprehend her off the coast in Ondo State.

“The original name of the vessel was Ali-Riza-Bey but it was altered to ‘MT Tura 11’ to evade the eagle eyes of security agencies.

“The vessel had once been arrested for the same crude theft, but some how disappeared in mysterious circumstances.

“We are here with the same vessel committing the same atrocity.

“The vessel was handed over to the troops of the military Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe which has the mandate to rid Niger Delta of all criminal acts.”

