Akpabio: How God saved me from EFCC embarrassment

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said how God saved him from being embarrassed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This, Apkabio said, happened prior to the 2023 elections.

According to the senate president, the EFCC summoned him over a petition.

Akpabio made this known when the newly appointed chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, appeared before the senate for screening.

“I think the EFCC has engaged more in sensationalism than in real investigation. For me I have had my own fair share [of embarrassment] where even a letter informing EFCC that I won’t be able to come over a frivolous petition, was released by the office of the chairman of EFCC.

“You could see the chairman’s stamp on it. He released the letter just to embarrass me before the 2023 elections but by the glory of God I surmounted it.

“I don’t see how the EFCC will arrest a former governor and come through the rooftop as if they are taking Pablo Escobar. It happened to Rochas Okorocha. They broke through the POP and the whole world watched and for you that is investigation. EFCC needs to conduct proper investigations before carrying out arrests,” he said.

Akpabio has a N108.1 billion alleged theft of funds case before the anti-graft agency.

The commission commenced investigation of the former Akwa Ibom governor after a petition by an Abuja-based lawyer and activist, Leo Ekpenyong.

The EFCC had detained Akpabio over alleged fraud, but he has consistently maintained innocence.

