Akeredolu’s legacies will never be forgotten – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the name of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will never be forgotten because his legacies and impacts can be seen and felt across the state and the country.

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Thursday when he led members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on a condolence visit to the residence of the former governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with the Akeredolu family.

The governor described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

Responding on behalf of the Akeredolu family, the younger brother of the deceased, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, thanked the delegation led by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the visit.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at his hometown residence in Owo as part of the activities to mourn the former Ondo governor.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a German hospital after suffering from protracted prostate cancer.