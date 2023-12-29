✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Akeredolu’s legacies will never be forgotten – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the name of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will never be forgotten because his legacies and…

    By Tosin Tope

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the name of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, will never be forgotten because his legacies and impacts can be seen and felt across the state and the country.

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Thursday when he led members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on a condolence visit to the residence of the former governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with the Akeredolu family.

The governor described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

Responding on behalf of the Akeredolu family, the younger brother of the deceased, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, thanked the delegation led by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the visit.

Meanwhile, a condolence register has been opened at his hometown residence in Owo as part of the activities to mourn the former Ondo governor.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in a German hospital after suffering from protracted prostate cancer.

 

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/rwY0vHC5

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/EwY13iyW

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduate
https://halitadigitalskills.com/digital-marketing-specialist/

More Stories