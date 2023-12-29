✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NSCDC bursts illegal diesel refinery in Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has burst an illegal diesel refining site in the Federal Low-Cost area of Gombe metropolis,…

    By Haruna Gimba Yaya

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has burst an illegal diesel refining site in the Federal Low-Cost area of Gombe metropolis, and arrested three suspects.

State commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Bello Muazu, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Gombe.

He said the operation was carried out yesterday following a tip-off from some residents of the area, where the illegal refining of the diesel was taking place.

Muazu added that the three suspects arrested include the owner of the refinery and some alleged buyers of the product.

He explained that residents of the area became suspicious of unusual activities taking place and a distinctive smell emanating from the site, which is located in the midst of residential buildings in the area.

 

