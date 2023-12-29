✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Plateau: JNI calls for concerted efforts to end killings

Jamaatu Nasril Islam, (JNI)
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has expressed shock and displeasure over the ‘inhuman attack’ on citizens in certain towns and villages in Barikin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

JNI in a statement by its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu however called for concerted efforts to end the killings once and for all.

“JNI unequivocally condemns with utmost sorrow and concern the dastardly acts of repeated killings on the Plateau and calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and get them punished accordingly.

“It is pertinent to place on record that such acts of killing call for concerted efforts in ending them once and for all, as the recent past killings of over one hundred Tudun-Biri worshippers in Kaduna State, and several others are becoming the new normal particularly in the North and in Nigeria in general.”

It urged the government to rise to the occasion and act decisively, ‘As human lives seem to mean nothing anymore in Nigeria and that portrays Nigeria and Nigerians wrongly to the comity of nations’.

JNI reiterated that criminals must not be emboldened in whatever disguise; otherwise, the Nigerian state will become a failed state if acts of criminalities are not adequately penalised.

 

