Again, B/Haram attacks Borno town, destroys transmission towers

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Garin Kuturu near Auno town, Kundiga Local Government Area of Borno State. Security and local sources confirmed the attacks…

Security and local sources confirmed the attacks to Daily Trust on Thursday.

One of the security sources told our correspondent that the attack started around 9pm at Garin Kuturu, where the insurgents detonated explosive devices, which destroyed electricity transmission towers located in the area.

The security source said, “When we heard the sound of the explosion, we (soldiers) mobilised to the location and engaged the terrorists but they still refused to back down.

“The reinforcement of civil defense operatives dispatched to support us also ran over an explosive and many of them lost their lives when the explosive detonated, I cannot confirm the number of people that lost their lives but, some of them died, others got injured,” he said.

When contacted, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 7 Division, Maiduguri, Lt Colonel Ajemusu Y Jingina, disclosed that he was yet to receive any information about the attack.

“I don’t have any information about the attack,” he said.

Recall that Boko Haram insurgents used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and brought down three poles of the 330KVA High Tension Line from Gombe to Damaturu at Kasaisa last week.

The development had plunged Borno and Yobe States capitals into total blackout, before the federal government intervention that connected Maiduguri to the gas plant and connected Damaturu to the Gombe-Potiskum grid.