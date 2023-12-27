✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Akeredolu’s Contributions to Public Service Will Be Missed – Katsina Gov

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has condoled with the government and people of Ondo State following the demise of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN). A statement…

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has condoled with the government and people of Ondo State following the demise of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the news of the death had left a profound impact on the nation, noting that the country would miss his contributions to public service and the legal profession.

The statement added, “Governor Radda expresses solidarity with the people of Ondo State during this challenging time, emphasising the shared sense of loss that transcends political boundaries. The late Governor Akeredolu’s dedication to public service, his contributions to the legal profession and development of Ondo State will be remembered with respect and gratitude.

“In honor of Governor Akeredolu’s legacy, the Katsina State Government joins the nation in mourning, recognising the void left by his departure. The thoughts and prayers of the people of Katsina State are with the bereaved family and the entire Ondo State community.”

