Health crisis: Akeredolu transmits power to deputy, goes abroad for treatment

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has begun a 21-day medical leave abroad and transmitted power to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy.

In a letter to the House of Assembly, Akeredolu said Aiyedatiwa would function in acting capacity pending the time his leave is over.

Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, who received the copy of the letter, revealed that Akeredolu shall resume work on July 6, 2023.

Mr Oladiji said, “The leave which commenced on the 7th of June, extends to the 6th of July, 2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June, 2023).

“The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.”

While describing the governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law, Mr Oladiji wished him a speedy recovery and a joyful vacation.

The continued absence of Akeredolu, particularly, at public functions, had attracted mixed reactions.

Some residents, especially critics, had attributed the governor’s long absence to an undisclosed ailment, but his aides had insisted that he was doing well.

They later admitted he was indisposed but sad the situation was under control.

The governor’s fragile health and absence from duty had also led to political intrigues and a split in the cabinet.

Recall that the opposition political parties in the state had demanded the whereabouts Akeredolu, asking him to transmit power to his deputy in line with the provisions of the Constitution due to his health challenge.

