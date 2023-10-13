✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Gaza strip conflict: JNI calls for ceasefire

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called for a ceasefire on the Gaza Strip conflict to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution.…

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has called for a ceasefire on the Gaza Strip conflict to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution.

The JNI, in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu expressed concern over the continuous violence and loss of innocent lives which he said will only escalate tensions and deepen the sufferings of the people.

While condoling with the victims and families affected in the conflict, he implored the Ultra-Right Wing Israeli government to respect the numerous resolutions put forth by the international community, which seek to end the crisis and establish a just and lasting peace.

“Particularly that a two-state solution for both conflict entities has been on the peace table and adherence to these resolutions is a crucial step towards the resolution of this long-standing conflict.”

 

