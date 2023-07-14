Air Force jet Crashes In Benue

A FT-7NI trainer jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. The cause of the crash could not be…

A FT-7NI trainer jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The cause of the crash could not be ascertained as details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filling this report.

But NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he said.

The force has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

In February, a jet of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson for the Air Force, at the time had said no casualty was recorded in the incident, adding that there were six persons on board.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement read.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.‬

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.‬”

