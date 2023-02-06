✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Air Force jet loses tyre mid air, makes emergency landing at Lagos airport

A jet of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos, on Monday. Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson for…

How fighter jet

A jet of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos, on Monday.

Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson for the Air Force, confirmed this in a statement.

APPLY NOW: Air Force Recruitment 2022

Kidnapping: Air force, military, police, hunters to comb hotspots in Kwara

He said no casualty was recorded in the incident, adding that there were six persons on board.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the NAF statement reads.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.‬

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.‬”

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories