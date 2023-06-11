Air Force mum as officer commits suicide inside Lagos barracks

A female Master Warrant Officer (MWO) attached to the Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Lagos, has taken her life. The deceased simply identified as…

A female Master Warrant Officer (MWO) attached to the Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Lagos, has taken her life.

The deceased simply identified as George, was reportedly found dead inside her apartment at block T5, Flat 8 Sam Ethnam Base, Ikeja.

“Master Warrant Officer George a female Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving at 651 Base Services Group Resident at Block T5 Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja reported to have committed suicide inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 Jun 23. Efforts are ongoing by 3 Air Provost to evacuate her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue,” read a military signal sighted on the incident.

The NAF personnel was pronounced dead by three air provosts who came with another team of officers to evacuate the corpse to the 661 NAF hospital, according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

She was later evacuated by medical personnel from the Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

Until her death, George was a MWO serving at 651 base services group in Lagos.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of her death by the NAF authorities.

The air force authorities are yet to react to officially react to the incident.

