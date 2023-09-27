Tik Tok Trolling: Osimhen pulls down Napoli Photos From Instagram

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has removed all pictures associated with his Italian club, Napoli, from his Instagram account. Osimhen’s action comes after Napoli shared…

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has removed all pictures associated with his Italian club, Napoli, from his Instagram account.

Osimhen’s action comes after Napoli shared a video mocking him over his penalty miss against Bologna.

The 24-year-old forward who has been battling difficult start to the new season, missed a penalty during his side’s goalless draw with Bologna.

He was then enraged after his manager Rudi Garcia substituted him, a development he later regretted and apologised for.

Osimhen set to sue Napoli over TikTok trolling

Incredible records Osimhen broke to earn world best player nomination

The club, on Tuesday, took to their Instagram account to share a video mocking the forward for missing a penalty.

Following this, Roberto Calendar, the agent of Osimhen, said he “reserves the right to take legal action” against the club over “very serious damage to the player” caused by the video.

Amid the saga, Osimhen has removed all images related to Napoli from his Instagram page in what appeared to be a response to Napoli over the video mocking him.

The saga has generated reactions among Nigerians calling upon him to leave the club as he is yet to sign a new deal with Napoli despite talks ongoing since the end of the 2022/23 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...