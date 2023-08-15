Air Chief, Niger gov meet over jet crash

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala, and Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, are currently meeting over the surveillance jet that was reportedly…

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala, and Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, are currently meeting over the surveillance jet that was reportedly brought down by the bandits.

Daily Trust had reported that at least 20 soldiers were killed in an ambush by bandits along the Zungeru-Tegina Road in Niger on Sunday night.

No fewer than seven other soldiers and five vigilantes sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries and were taken to the IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, the state capital.

Speaking during the meeting, the governor who first observed a minute silence for the departed souls, charged the air force and the entire military to be deterred with the actions of non-state actor.

Gombe gov urges FG to repair collapsed Gombe-Bauchi Road

FG cracks down on Advertising Panel over ‘all eyes on the judiciary’ billboards

“We have come here today over three issues. First, to commiserate with you on the death of your officers and some soldiers who paid supreme price in Wushishi area of our State.

“Secondly, to thank you very much. Air Force has supported Niger State. Our appeal is that, don’t be tired. We will support you. We are behind you,” the governor said.

On his part, the Air Chief said measures have been put in place to ensure such event does not happen again in future, adding that so far the force still flies, incidents like that could not be totally ruled out.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...