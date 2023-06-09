AGRA trains, empowers 300 women on ICT

Three hundred women and youths under an initiative, Community-Based Advisers (CBAs), have been trained and empowered on ICT for agricultural development (ICT4ag). An agriculture-based NGO,…

Three hundred women and youths under an initiative, Community-Based Advisers (CBAs), have been trained and empowered on ICT for agricultural development (ICT4ag).

An agriculture-based NGO, AGRA, a Kaduna consortium, distributed 200 smart mobile phones as part of working tools towards achieving ICT4ag’s purpose.

The training, declared open by the Executive Director of the National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Service (NAERLS), Zaria, represented by the Assistant Director, Prof M. M. Jaliya, applauded the CBAs and advised them on proper use and importance of smart phones in agriculture.

He said the tools would have positive impacts on the livelihood and output of the farmers, stressing the importance of disseminating improved agricultural technologies to end users.

