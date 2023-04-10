Yul Edochie Deletes All Instagram Photos After Son’s death

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has deleted the profile picture on his verified Instagram account and all the hundreds of photographs he uploaded on the…

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has deleted the profile picture on his verified Instagram account and all the hundreds of photographs he uploaded on the social media application.

Part of the posts he deleted on the microblogging site was that of his second wife, Judy Austin. The thespian in April 2022 announced that he married his colleague, Judy Austin Muoghalu, who had birthed him a son.

His action comes weeks after he lost his first son. In March it was revealed that Yul lost his 16-year-old son, Kachichukwu to the cold hands of death. It was learnt that the teenager slumped to death while playing football.

The young boy was birthed by the actor and his first wife, May. Edochie got married to his first wife May Aligwe when he was 22 years old. Their union was blessed with three sons and a daughter