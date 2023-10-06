Agencies partner VIO to reduce accidents on FCT

UT-PRON, an affiliate of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and other environmental agencies have secured the support of the FCT Directorate…

UT-PRON, an affiliate of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and other environmental agencies have secured the support of the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), better known as Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs), to work together to reduce casualties on FCT roads.

This was contained in a statement by Kalu Emetu, spokesman of the FCT DRTS.

Speaking while on a courtesy visit to the directorate, the Chairman of UT-PRON, Hon William Nwoye, said partnership with the VIO was very necessary towards organising the National Tyre Safety Week proposed for the third week of November.

Responding, the Director of the FCT DRTS, Dr Abdul-Lateef Bello, said the initiative would contribute in reducing accidents on FCT roads, noting that expired or tyres in bad shape contributed so much to road accidents.

