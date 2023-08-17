Again, UNICAL suspends Prof accused of sexual harassment

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar Prof Florence Obi has suspended and relieved Prof Cyril Ndifon of his position as Dean of the…

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar Prof Florence Obi has suspended and relieved Prof Cyril Ndifon of his position as Dean of the Faculty of Law.

He has also been barred from entering the university’s campus except he is invited by the panel to be constituted to investigate various allegations of sexual assault against female students.

A letter dated August 17, 2023 and signed by the registrar of the university, Gabriel Egbe, conveyed the suspension notice, which takes immediate effect.

The letter said he was suspended for alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the institution.

Prof Ndifon, first Prof of law from the state, was first suspended in 2015 by the school over a similar allegation of sexually assaulting female students.

Few days ago, female law students carried placards and protested on campus calling for the removal of Ndifon.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as, “We are tired of licking dicks for marks”, “Ndifon Must Go!” “We’re tired of sucking dicks for marks”, “Law Girls Are Not Bonanza”, Prof Ndifon Must Stop Grabbing our Bum Bums”, etc.

The letter said his suspension came as the Vice Chancellor was dissatisfied with his response to a query over the allegations.

Part of the letter read, “Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter which was dated 16th August, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023. You are to hand over all the university property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the university premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations.”

Ndifon had earlier denied all the allegations when he granted interviews to journalists.

He had claimed that the protest by the law students was masterminded by some persons in the faculty who had sworn to pull him down.

According to him, the allegations from the students were barefaced lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

