BREAKING: FG gives N5bn to each state as palliatives

The Gederal Government has announced a N5billion palliative to each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State announced this during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

Addressing reporters after the statutory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Thursday, Zulum highlighted some of the things that were discussed at the meeting.

He also said the committee agreed that states bordering Niger Republic would be assisted with more palliative materials because of the influx of refugees as a result of the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.

Membership of NEC includes the governors of the 36 states of the federation, Ministers of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) among others.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting considered varying issues, including the Federation’s financial status, general issues, especially but the deployment of palliatives aimed at cushioning the harsh effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Among governors who attended the meeting were Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahya (Gombe) Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Others were Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Senator Uba Sani(Kaduna), Sheriff Obrevwori (Delta), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Umaru Namadi (Jigawa),

Also at the meeting are Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Prince Bassey Otu (Cross River), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo State acting governor), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ahmad Aliu (Sokoto), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Deputy governors of Katsina, Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Kebbi are also participating in the meeting.

