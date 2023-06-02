Again, presidential tribunal adjourns APM’s petition to June 9

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has adjourned the petition by the Allied People's Movement (APM) challenging the...

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has adjourned the petition by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) challenging the February 25 presidential election.

A five-member panel presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Friday further adjourned the petition to Friday, June 9 for hearing.

The adjournment followed the submission by counsel to APM, Yakubu Maikasuwa (SAN) that they have not obtained the judgment of the Supreme Court on the alleged double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Lawyers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); the All Progressives Congress (APC); President Bola Tinubu, Shettima and former APC placeholder, Kabiru Masari all confirmed they have not received the judgement and supported the adjournment.

APM and its presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei had filed the petition primarily on the sole issue of the alleged double nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima in both Borno Central Senatorial District and vice-presidential candidate of the APC on July 14, 2022 prior to his withdrawal on July 15, 2022.

The Supreme Court, however, on May 26, dismissed the petition by the PDP on a similar issue on the grounds of lack of locus standi.

