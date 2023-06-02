NPO, NPAN mourn Dokpesi, say a great pioneer gone

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) and the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) have expressed shock and sadness over the death of the founder of…

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) and the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) have expressed shock and sadness over the death of the founder of Daar Communications, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi.

Dokpesi died on Tuesday at the age of 71.

The newspaper proprietors described his death as the end of a “great pioneer.”

This was contained in a statement by the President of NPO/NPAN, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, and Executive Secretary, Feyi Smith.

The statement said, “It was with great shock that we learnt on Monday, May 29, 2023, of the passage of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, OFR, founding Chairman of the media behemoth, Daar Communications Plc. He was 71.

“Chief Dokpesi, a trained marine engineer and politician, pioneered private radio and television broadcasting in the country with the establishment in 1994 of Ray Power, an FM radio station and the Africa Independent Television (AIT), two years later.

“A seasoned politician, High Chief Dokpesi held various strategic positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and acquitted himself.

“Very unassuming and a philanthropist, he touched several lives, while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.”

While commiserating with members of the media fraternity, and his immediate and political families on the irreparable loss, the newspaper proprietors said they were “consoled by the fact that he left behind an enduring legacy of hard work and selflessness.”

“We encourage our youth to emulate his industry, modesty and passion for the people. The nation has lost a great pioneer, a patriot, an advocate of good governance, a free press and the right of people to know.”

