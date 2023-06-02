Economist seeks information, databook for policymakers

An economist, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has stressed the need for policymakers to be equipped with the necessary data and information for socioeconomic performance in the…

An economist, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has stressed the need for policymakers to be equipped with the necessary data and information for socioeconomic performance in the current democratic dispensation.

Olowookere, the Managing Director/Chief Economist of the Analysts Data Services and Resources (ADSR), said this in a statement in Lagos.

He said policymakers needed to be supported to devise innovative means of addressing the country’s challenges and achieving its laudable vision with sustainable data and information.

He said the National Development Plan (2021–2025) had the vision of unlocking Nigeria’s potential in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic and inclusive national development with sustainable data.

Oyedepo preaches forgiveness to Plateau IDPs

Reps to investigate N413bn subsidy funds borrowed from CBN

Olowookere said it was based on the need to tackle the challenges of inadequate application of data in planning that “Nigeria in Figures: A Socio-Economic Databook” would be launched on June 8, 2023, at Muson Centre, Lagos.

He said the book authored by him was borne out of the need to provide evidence-based inputs into the discussions and target-setting for political office holders, advisers, policymakers, the electorate, observers, researchers and businesses.

Olowookere said the book presents a comprehensive list of indicators measuring Nigeria’s socioeconomic performance since 1999 at the national, regional and state levels.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...