Again, kidnappers invade Abuja community, kill chief, abduct 9

Barely five months after kidnappers invaded Pavu village in Gaube Ward of Kuje Area Council of the FCT, killed one person and abducted 11 others,…

Barely five months after kidnappers invaded Pavu village in Gaube Ward of Kuje Area Council of the FCT, killed one person and abducted 11 others, they returned to the community on Tuesday around 1am and killed the Madaki, Manasseh Gambo, and abducted nine others.

Recall that the Chairman of the council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, reportedly informed the FCT Minister, Nyemso Wike, during the last security meeting of the FCTA that 21 persons were abducted in one of the communities in the council.

Confirming the latest kidnap incident to our reporter on Tuesday, a resident, Samson Ishaya, gave the names of those abducted as Haruna Musa, Josiah Gonna, Emmanuel Haruna, Afayinya Josiah, Benjamin Thomas, Sister Gift, Shalom Josiah, Patience Thomas and FearGod Thomas.

He further said, “Unfortunately, the madaki, who is the second in command to the village head, was shot dead by the kidnappers after he attempted to escape.”

Ishaya further said that the kidnappers burgled shops.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, over the latest incident.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...