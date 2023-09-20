TAJBank, CEO win global Islamic banking awards 2023

In recognition of increasingly soaring brand reputation due to its world-class services both locally and internationally, TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banking services provider, has…

In recognition of increasingly soaring brand reputation due to its world-class services both locally and internationally, TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banking services provider, has won the Global Islamic Finance Award (GIFA) 2023 for its ‘Best Sukuk Deal of the Year 2023’, beating scores of other nominees in the competition.

This is even as the bank’s CEO/Founder, Mr. Hamid Joda, was also decorated with the ‘Most Promising CEO of the Year 2023’ insignia by the GIFA’s Awards Committee at the event held in Senegal, and witnessed by the country’s President, His Excellency Macky Sall, and other global leaders and bankers.

Over the years, GIFA has recognized over 500 governments, individuals, and institutions, commending their significant contributions to the USD 4 trillion Islamic finance industry.

In his remarks, the bank’s CEO thanked the GIFA leadership for the global recognition, saying “we are very grateful to the award organizers for recognition of the bank and my humble self for the GIFA 2023.

“As we keep saying, these awards and several others TAJBank had received in the past three years will further encourage us to do more in surpassing the expectations of our growing customers in terms of quality products and services delivery for invaluable value-addition to them and their businesses”, Joda assured.

Also commenting on the GIFA 2023 awards, the non-interest lender’s Executive Director/Co-Founder, Mr. Sherif Idi, thanked “the customers for their increasing confidence in TAJBank to offer them superior products and services with, in some cases, personalized touches to confirm to them that our only interest is the customers.”

The GIFA Chairman, Professor Humayon Dar; commended the winners for their hard work, persistence, and innovative strategies to still be able to make giant strides even in the economy they operate in.

