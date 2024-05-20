✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Again, court refuses Kanu bail

Again, a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the application filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu,…

Again, a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the application filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking an order setting aside the 2017 order revoking his bail for alleged abscondment from trial.

Justice Binta Nyako, in a ruling, also rejected Kanu’s request to be transferred to Kuje Custodial Centre in the event that his application for an order vacating the revocation order of his bail was overruled.

Justice Nyako, who said that the court had severally decided on the issue of the IPOB leader’s bail plea, said the only option left for him was to appeal the ruling.

The judge held that any further application on this ground would be regarded as an abuse of court process.

“I have found and held that the present place of applicant’s detention is a proper place.

“Any further application will be regarded as an abuse of court proces,” she said.

Justice Nyako then ordered Kanu to enter his trial.

The court adjourned the matter until June 19 and June 20 for trial commencement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, on April 17, fixed today for ruling on the defendant’s application to either vacate the bail revocation, be put under house arrest or transferred to Kuje Custodial Centre. (NAN)

