NIGERIA DAILY: “Why Fear Paralyzed Me When My Only Child Fell Sick”

One of the worst nightmares for any parent is seeing their child in danger and feeling helpless.
For many, the sight of their child having a convulsion can be one of the most terrifying experiences. Most parents have no prior knowledge of what to do in this situation.
Join us on today’s episode of Nigeria Daily to find out the causes, effect, and the first step a mother should take to assist a child having a convulsion.