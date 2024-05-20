✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast

NIGERIA DAILY: “Why Fear Paralyzed Me When My Only Child Fell Sick”

Download Here One of the worst nightmares for any parent is seeing their child in danger and feeling helpless. For many, the sight of their…

whatsapp image 2024 05 20 at 9.27.42 am
Convulsion
    By Ummu-samah Ibrahim Adeoye And Daniel Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here
One of the worst nightmares for any parent is seeing their child in danger and feeling helpless.

For many, the sight of their child having a convulsion can be one of the most terrifying experiences. Most parents have no prior knowledge of what to do in this situation.

THE BEARING: “I Am Heavily Pregnant, Yet Can’t Afford Antenatal Care”

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Civil Servants May Not Receive Their Salaries

Join us on today’s episode of Nigeria Daily to find out the causes, effect, and the first step a mother should take to assist a child having a convulsion.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories