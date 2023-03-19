After narrow escape at polling unit, Gov Abidoun loses LGA to PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has defeated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state. The…

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has defeated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The duo hail from Ikenne LG, the home council of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo.

Adebutu polled 12,472 votes to defeat the governor who scored 9,133 votes.

At the governor’s polling unit, Abidoun, who is among the 11 governors seeking reelection, polled 147 votes ahead of Adebutu who garnered 142 votes.

But at PU 14, Egunrege in Ikenne township where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo voted, Adebutu carried the day.

PDP scored 42, APC had 21 votes, while ADC had one vote.

Saturday’s election in the council was chracterised by violence and ballot boxes hijack especially in Iperu-Remo, the hometown of Abiodun and Adebutu.

At Iperu-Remo, the home town of Governor Dapo Abiodun, there were shootings when hoodlums suspected to be political thugs snatched away two ballot boxes at Polling Unit 05, Ward 03 in Ayegbami area of the town.

The hoodlums had invaded the polling unit on motorcycles and started shooting into the air with the aim of chasing away voters.

They however, succeeded at escaping with one of the ballot boxes, before security operatives, particularly the policemen on election duty at the nearby road intersection could respond with a corresponding gun shots to the scene while the Assistant Polling Officer for the unit, Alalade Babatunde had been beaten up.

The development however, resulted in chaos, forcing many electorates to scamper for safety to avoid being hit by strayed bullets.