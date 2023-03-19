How candidates fared at polling units

By Abdullateef Salau (Abuja), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi) & Mohammed I. Yaba (Kaduna) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress…

By Abdullateef Salau (Abuja), Hope Abah Emmanuel (Makurdi) & Mohammed I. Yaba (Kaduna)

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his polling unit in yesterday’s governorship election.

At Agwan Rimi Ward, EC 20 Polling Unit where he cast his ballot in the governorship election, Governor Abdullahi Sule who is seeking reelection polled 129 votes, while Dr. Davematics Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 159 votes.

Adamu lost his polling unit, ward and local government to Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the presidential election of February 25.

Lagos: LP’s Rhodes-Vivour loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, has lost his polling unit in Anifowoshe, Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The incumbent governor, who ran on the platform of the APC, polled 29 votes while Rhodes-Vivour garnered 18.

Olajide Adediran of the PDP, came third with two votes.

Abiodun Daniel, the Presiding Officer of the unit, announced the result.

Bauchi deputy governor loses unit to APC

The APC governorship candidate in Bauchi, Sadique Abubakar, has defeated Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP in Unit 036, Kofar Adamu Umar in Azare Local Government Area.

The deputy governor, Baba Tela, cast his vote at the unit.

Abubakar polled 165 votes; the PDP got 113.

In the State House of Assembly election, the APC scored 182 while the PDP got 93 in the same polling unit.

Oyo: Folarin loses polling unit to Makinde

APC gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin lost his polling unit at Idi Ose, Ona Ara Local Government to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of the PDP.

Folarin polled 89 votes, Adelabu polled 6 votes, while Makinde polled 196 votes.

Meanwhile, Makinde who voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area, also won in his polling unit, where he polled 174 votes while the APC scored 28.

Benue: APC defeats PDP inside Ortom’s Govt House

APC governorship candidate in Benue, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, has won the two polling units in Benue State Government House in Makurdi.

Alia, the APC candidate polled 130 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, who scored 43 votes at the Arts theatre polling unit 011.

At the Protocol polling unit 022, APC scored 36 votes while PDP scored 10 votes.

Governor Samuel Ortom is one of the seven governors who lost their senatorial bids.

A member of the G-5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ortom has been struggling to maintain his stronghold.

Kaduna: PDP wins polling units at El-Rufai’s Govt House

APC has lost the two polling units inside Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House) in Kaduna State.

PDP governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, won polling units 014 with 77 votes while APC’s Uba Sani scored 40 votes.

The presiding officer, Mohammed Baso, announced that the Labour Party scored 0, PRP 1, NNPP 1, adding that 7 invalid votes were recorded.

At polling unit 013, still in Government House, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

The Presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Michael, said the LP scored 8 votes, PRP 01, NNPP 01.