Africa’s first Prof of Geology, Oyawoye, dies at 95

The first professor of Geology in Africa, Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, has died at 95.

The nonagenarian reportedly died Monday evening in what has been ascribed to age-related illness at his home in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

He will be buried by 4pm today, our correspondent gathered Monday night.

The late Baba Adini of Kwara State was married to two wives and blessed with 10 children.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described his death as a huge national loss.

“He is one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state. His death is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship,” the governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

He condoled with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II; the Olofa-In-Council and the Muslim community in Kwara State.

On his part, the Emir of Ilọrin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari described the deceased as a God fearing scholar who lived his life with full commitment and dedication to the propagation of Islam.

“The Doyen of Geology in Africa was a kind-hearted and loving man of integrity and father to all and sundry,” he said in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona.